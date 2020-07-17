Advertisement

28 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

That brings the total case count to 3,292.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 28 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Friday.

That brings the total case count to 3,292. This is up from 3,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Thursday. The total deaths are still at 99.

The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

