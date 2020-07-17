Advertisement

$26M in tax credits awarded for affordable housing

The savings in underwriting are passed on to the renter in the form of below-market rents, which must remain affordable for a minimum of 30 years.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - More than $26 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will fund 21 affordable housing developments in 11 counties throughout Illinois.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced the conditional awards on Friday. Once sold to investors, the tax credits will generate an estimated $238.4 million in private capital to finance the creation and/or preservation of 1,188 affordable units for low- to moderate-income families, seniors, veterans and persons with special needs, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program was created with the passage of the Tax Reform Act of 1986 (P.L. 99–514). The Internal Revenue Service allocates a certain number of tax credits annually to each state based on population. IHDA awards the credits through a competitive application process, and, once developers receive the credits, they sell them to investors and use the equity generated to reduce construction and operating costs.

IHDA has administered the LIHTC program to facilitate the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois since 1987. In just the past five years, the program has financed more than 18,600 units of affordable housing in the state and generated $1.7 billion in private capital. For more information regarding LIHTC, visit www.ihda.org/developers/tax-credits.

The IHDA Board approved developments to receive 2021 Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, including Longwood Garden Apartments in Rockford.

Longwood Garden Apartments will rehabilitate the five-story Longwood Plaza Senior Apartments. The Zion Development Corporation will create a new mix of 1- and 2-bedroom units for seniors along with the rehabilitation of the underground garage, common areas, mechanical, electrical, elevators and plumbing systems throughout the building. All units will contain universal design features and energy efficient appliances/equipment. The building will include amenities for seniors such as a Wellness Program, a fitness room, nursing/services office, a community space and an outdoor garden.

