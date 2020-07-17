22 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state, resulting in over 40,000 specimens tested for the second consecutive day. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

Cook County – 1 female 30′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

DeKalb County – 1 female 80′s

DuPage County – 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

LaSalle County – 1 male 60′s

McHenry County – 1 female 50′s, 1 female 100+

St. Clair County – 1 female 50′s

Woodford County – 1 male 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 159,334 cases, including 7,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,692 specimens for a total of 2,166,299. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 10–July 16 is 3 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

