12-year-olds taken into custody after reckless driving

Three additional juvenile passengers, two 11-year-olds and one 7-year-old, were also in the vehicle.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two 12-year-old children were taken into custody after a vehicle was spotted driving recklessly in Beloit early Friday morning.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle at 8th Street and West Grand Avenue at 12:58 a.m. Friday, the vehicle fled from the area. About 15 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted swerving near Bluff Street and Highland Avenue, according to the city of Beloit Police Department.

Stop sticks were deployed at Highland and 8th Street, and the driver, a 12-year-old Beloit boy, was taken into custody for fleeing. The 12-year-old boy was driving a relative’s vehicle, according to the city of Beloit Police Department.

A 12-year-old girl from Chicago was cited for a curfew violation. Three additional juvenile passengers, two 11-year-olds and one 7-year-old, were also in the vehicle.

