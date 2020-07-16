Advertisement

Work on OSF Comprehensive Cancer Center continues

The $250 million project has a fundraising goal of $100 million.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
PEORIA, Ill. (WIFR) - In late February, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved a Certificate of Need application by OSF HealthCare to build a comprehensive cancer center on the campus of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Centerin Peoria.

Fundraising initiatives for the Cancer Center have continued. The $250 million project has a fundraising goal of $100 million.

As a regional destination center with the latest technology, one of the hallmarks of the center will be proton beam therapy, just the second center in Illinois, and one of only 32 in North America treating patients.

“Having proton beam therapy available will reduce treatment times, decrease complications by sparing healthy tissue, reduce side effects, and allow for less disruption in patients’ and caregivers’ lives,” according to OSF. “Illinois ranks seventh in the nation for cancer cases with downstate Illinois projected to see 10,000 new cases per year.”

It is still unknown how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact that number, with people delaying seeking care during the height of the pandemic out of concern of being infected or because some medical services were unavailable in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

In addition to proton beam therapy and brachytherapy, the Comprehensive Cancer Center will feature patient education and support spaces, an infusion center, and a full range of cancer-related services. Over the course of the coming months, activity will begin on the OSF Saint Francis campus to lay the groundwork for construction.

“The coronavirus pandemic has strengthened our resolve that the Comprehensive Cancer Center must be built to meet the needs of those who come to us for care,” Sister Judith Ann Duvall, O.S.F., Chairperson of the Boards, OSF HealthCare and a member of the Comprehensive Cancer Center executive steering committee said.

The timeline for construction will depend on philanthropic fundraising efforts, with a goal of providing the first treatments at the center as early as 2023, according to OSF.

