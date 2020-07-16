Advertisement

Vintage and Blue Line locations now open

Staff tests negative for COVID-19.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Vintage and Blue Line restaurants are now open after staff tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“We are happy to announce that we will reopen our Vintage and Blue Line locations, Thursday, at 11 a.m. following our staff testing negative for COVID and time spent sanitizing both restaurants,” according to a Facebook post.

Both locations will continue to be open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the duration of Phase 4.

Vintage is located at 501 E. State St. and Blue Line can be found at 211 Elm St. Suite 201 in Rockford.

We are happy to announce that we will re-open our Vintage and Blue Line locations, Thursday, at 11 a.m. following our...

Posted by Vintage@501 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

