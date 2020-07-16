Schnucks to require face coverings starting Monday

ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - Schnucks will start requiring all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores beginning Monday, July 20.

All 113 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, are under the new guidelines and include exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering. Schnucks will provide complimentary masks — one per customer — for a limited time and while supplies last.

Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks employee they see upon entering the store. Stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These employees will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Until Monday, Schnucks will train employees on protocols at store entrances and prepare necessary signage to communicate the requirement at all 113 locations. In addition, Schnucks Rewards customers will receive a notice about the updated face covering requirement via email, and information will be posted on the company’s website.

Customers can also opt to utilize Schnucks Delivers for curbside pickup at available locations or choose to have orders delivered to their homes by visiting SchnucksDelivers.com.

