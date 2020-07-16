Advertisement

Schnucks to require face coverings starting Monday

Store will offer complimentary face masks to customers.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - Schnucks will start requiring all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores beginning Monday, July 20.

All 113 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, are under the new guidelines and include exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering. Schnucks will provide complimentary masks — one per customer — for a limited time and while supplies last.

Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks employee they see upon entering the store. Stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These employees will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Until Monday, Schnucks will train employees on protocols at store entrances and prepare necessary signage to communicate the requirement at all 113 locations. In addition, Schnucks Rewards customers will receive a notice about the updated face covering requirement via email, and information will be posted on the company’s website.

Customers can also opt to utilize Schnucks Delivers for curbside pickup at available locations or choose to have orders delivered to their homes by visiting SchnucksDelivers.com.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Pritzker to make two stops in Rockford on Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pritzker to discuss the census and the Youth Employment Program.

News

Hononegah High School officials discuss safety measures before students return this fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Superintendent Michael Dugan shares with the school board some new purchases and other protocols being put into place to ensure a clean and healthy school year.

News

Restructuring the Regions: Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveils new three-tier plan to help in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In his first COVID briefing since the start of phase four, Governor J.B. Pritzker lays out a new plan to keep Illinois on the right track of combating the coronavirus.

News

COVID-19 exposures at Sterling Moose Family Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru job fair

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

News

Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, others hacked in unprecedented Twitter attack

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The scams appear to be part of a widespread hacking operation affecting multiple accounts.

News

Drive-thru job fair offers Rock County employment opportunities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
More than 30 Rock County companies participated in the fair.

News

Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.

News

At least 36 students test positive for virus after camps

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All camp participants have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last possible exposure to the virus.