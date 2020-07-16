RVC reopening student services for in-person appointments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College announced most student services will be open to visitors again beginning Monday, July 20.

While the college still encourages phone and virtual appointments as a first choice, in-person assistance will be available by appointment only starting July 20.

“All social distancing guidelines and procedures must be followed for the protection of all visitors and staff members. All visitors must schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted,” according to RVC.

Visitors are also required to wear a facemask and will be asked to park in lots 1, 2A or 2B and enter the Student Center on the west entrance closest to the Physical Education Center.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the specific department needed. For a complete list of department numbers and for additional information on the reopening plan for student services, visit here.

The Student Center and Library hours for in-person visits will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.