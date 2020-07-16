Rockford Park District employes 100 young adults through grant program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids and young adults are hard at work thanks to a pilot grant program funded by the state of Illinois.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity this grant has given me,” said Jose Padron, UW Health Sports Factory employee.

Padron works at the UW Health Sports Factory thanks to the COVID-19 summer youth employment program.

“Because of this grant I will be able to make ends meet and even pay towards my tuition at Rockford University,” Padron said.

Padron is one of nearly 100 young adults in this program.

“Prioritizing young people must be a no brainer,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker made his way to Rockford to celebrate the grant program which provides the Rockford Park District with $500,000.

“Young people are working in customer services, assisting with programming and running maintenance at the children’s farm and so many other very important jobs that keep this place going,” Pritzker said.

“We in the past month have been inundated with applications,” said Nikki Lynch, C-SYEP project manager.

Lynch is overjoyed to be hiring again.

“Due to COVID-19 many of our first time positions we weren’t able to offer,” Lynch said.

But now they have a full staff of young adults ready to take on any challenge that comes their way.

“We have youth sports staff that go out in the communities and teach families and kids sports. We have staff here who gets to for the first time work with sponsorship,” Lynch said.

“It’s exciting to see first hand the impact our summer youth program is making here at the Rockford Park District,” Pritzker said.

The park district is still hiring, you can find the application on its website.

