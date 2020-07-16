Advertisement

Rockford airport to get $500K in state funding

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omar Osman awarded the airport.
The Chicago Rockford International Airport.
The Chicago Rockford International Airport.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago-Rockford International Airport recieved $500,000 in funds awarded by the state on Thursday.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omar Osman awarded the airport with matching funds for a new ramp which will support its growing cargo operations.

“Illinois is a transportation hub for the nation and our airports serve as key economic engines for regions across the state,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This investment will bring tens of millions of dollars to Rockford, Quincy and Willard as we work to improve and expand our local airports. After years of disinvestment, my administration is committed to investing in our infrastructure and creating jobs in every corner of Illinois.”

The $500,000 in funds awarded by the state will match the same amount that the airport will contribute to upgrade the ramp which primarily services UPS’ activities. This is in addition to the $9 million granted from the FAA AIP Supplemental Grant Appropriation, for airport infrastructure improvements. These funds will specifically be used for a ramp to assist with the ongoing expansion for UPS, in addition to other cargo operations, according to the airport in a release on Thursday.

“In the past, such grants would be 90 percent funded by federal government with 5 percent contributed by RFD and 5 percent matched by the state. The previous state administration eliminated these matching funds,” according to the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. “Additionally, 2019 was a record-breaking year for cargo at RFD, and 2020 is on pace to shatter that record with 30 percent continued year-over-year cargo growth so far this year.”

