Rock Co. to require public to wear masks in all county facilities

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - All members of the public will be required to wear a face covering while present in all Rock County facilities starting Monday, July 20.

Metrics tracked by the Rock County Public Health Department indicate several troubling trends, including an increase in the percentage of tests that return as positive for COVID-19 and an increase in hospitalizations.

“An increasing body of evidence and the opinions of public health leaders nationally indicate that wearing maks is a key step to limiting the spread of COVID-19 and allowing businesses, schools, child care, facilities and other community organizations to remain safely open,” according to the Rock County Health Department.

Visitors to Rock County facilities who do no have a face covering will be provided with a disposable mask before they are allowed to proceed, and those who do not comply will be provided with alternative methods for receiving county services.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said county staff are prepared to accomodate those with underlying health conditions.

