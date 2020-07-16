More than 38K unemployment claims filed in Ill. for week of July 6

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security said 38,261 unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 6 in Illinois.

That’s an increase of 319% over the same week last year, when 9,137 new claims were filed.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 1,300,000 new claims filed across the country last week, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week.

IDES said 39,015 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 29 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 46,005 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 15 in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 44,694 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 8 in Illinois. There were 1,508,000 new claims filed across the country during the week of June 8.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 44,814 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 1 in Illinois.

