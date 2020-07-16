Man taken to hospital after he was pinned under vehicle
The victim is in critical condition.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned underneath a vehicle in Cherry Valley.
The man is in critical condition after the incident took place at 4901 Markell Lane at around 5 p.m., according to Joe Corl, Cherry Valley Fire Chief.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
