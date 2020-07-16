Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after he was pinned under vehicle

The victim is in critical condition.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned underneath a vehicle in Cherry Valley.

The man is in critical condition after the incident took place at 4901 Markell Lane at around 5 p.m., according to Joe Corl, Cherry Valley Fire Chief.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

