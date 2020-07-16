WIFR Shop Local
July 16 birthdays
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 16 birthdays
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.
News
Governor Pritzker to make two stops in Rockford on Thursday
Updated: 2 hours ago
Pritzker to discuss the cencsus and the Youth Employment Program.
News
Hononegah High School officials discuss safety measures before students return this fall
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Kristin Camiliere
Superintendent Michael Dugan shares with the school board some new purchases and other protocols being put into place to ensure a clean and healthy school year.
News
Restructuring the Regions: Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveils new three-tier plan to help in fight against COVID-19
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In his first COVID briefing since the start of phase four, Governor J.B. Pritzker lays out a new plan to keep Illinois on the right track of combating the coronavirus.
News
COVID-19 exposures at Sterling Moose Family Center
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure.
News
Drive-thru job fair
Updated: 15 hours ago
News
16 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.
News
Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, others hacked in unprecedented Twitter attack
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
The scams appear to be part of a widespread hacking operation affecting multiple accounts.
News
Drive-thru job fair offers Rock County employment opportunities
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Brandon Giesey
More than 30 Rock County companies participated in the fair.
News
Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.
News
At least 36 students test positive for virus after camps
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
All camp participants have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last possible exposure to the virus.