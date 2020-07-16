Jackson asking players to “Buc Up” as she focuses on unity

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - New Belvidere girls volleyball head coach Storm Jackson wants her players to “Buc Up.”

She asks for them to believe in each other, she wants to see team unity, and for them to have good character.

If they come through for her, she sees potential for a turnaround.

The McHenry native was hired last week to lead a Belvidere squad which has not won a NIC-10 championship or regional title since the mid 2000′s.

Jackson has plenty of experience as a head coach at the club level and even won a national title when she was 16-years-old.

The one common factor she has witnessed with those teams was their unity.

Jackson says pasta parties are going to be a must and the girls will need to come together at all times.

“I’m always on the go and energetic and like you’re so strict, but know how to have fun and I break everything down well for them and they understand,” said Jackson. “I think that if you have a positive attitude and you have that family-like mentality as a team on and off the court. Even in school, in the hallways, wherever you guys are going, you guys stick together, have each others’ backs and that’s going to make a team standout way more than a team that only sees each other at practice.”

