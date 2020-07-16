Advertisement

Hononegah High School officials discuss safety measures before students return this fall

Superintendent Michael Dugan shares with the school board some new purchases and other protocols being put into place to ensure a clean and healthy school year.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah Community High School Superintendent Michael Dugan says he’s excited to have students back in the building, but says there’s one thing the district is keeping in mind before they return.

“We’re putting safety first and that’s in all of our planning,” said Dugan. “The main thing in education is if your kids feel safe and feel comfortable and your staff feels safe and comfortable then they’ll perform at a high level.”

Dugan says the school has amped up its HVAC system to help circulate more air throughout the building. Hand sanitizer will also be installed at all entrances and space could be created to have some classes outside.

“This is new territory for everybody and you have to be very conscious of the fact of not only the education, but primarily the safety of everybody the students, the staff the administration,” said Hononegah Community High School District 207 Board of Education President David Kurlinkus.

Dugan says the school is considering staggering schedules, so the entire student body isn’t in the building at the same time. Masks and temperatures checks will be required.

