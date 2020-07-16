Heat, humidity arrive Friday, weekend storm chances coming into view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the words of the late Glenn Frey, “The Heat is On” in the coming days, and before the weekend concludes, it’s likely, if not certain, that the entire Stateline will have played host to heat index values above 100°. It’s a development we’ve seen coming for several days, but now with the weekend drawing closer, the specifics are coming into clearer view.

We’ve enjoyed a respite from the humidity Thursday in the wake of a muggy Wednesday, but the break’s only a temporary one, as southerly winds are to pump much warmer and considerably more muggy air our way starting Friday.

Friday's to be the opening day of our hot, humid spell, though it won't be unbearably hot or humid. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures, which held in the lower 80s today, head close to 90° Friday. As that’s happening, humidity will be creeping higher, though not quite to oppressive levels. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, rise steadily throughout the day, ultimately reaching near 70° late in the day or at night. As a result, overnight lows Friday Night won’t drop below 70°. But it’s Saturday when the real heat and humidity arrive.

Saturday's looking to be, by far, the most oppressive day of the next several. Modest relief is likely Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s clear that Saturday’s to be our hottest day, and also the most oppressive. Powerful winds out of the southwest are to act as a blowtorch, sending temperatures into the mid-90s in the afternoon amid the day’s nearly unlimited sunshine. Couple the hot temperatures with dew points rising into the mid-70s, and the end result are heat indices that head north of 100° across the entire region. Such readings are rendered dangerous to those needing or choosing to physically exert themselves during that time.

Heat index values are likely to eclipse the 100° areawide Saturday Afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There is, however, a bit of a silver lining, in that the extreme heat’s residence here appears increasingly likely to be shorter than originally anticipated. That’s due to the growing likelihood that a complex of thunderstorms will drop into the Stateline late Saturday Night, and remain through a portion of Sunday Morning. Late Saturday Evening, a disturbance in the jet stream is likely to develop a cluster of thunderstorms to our northwest, which will quickly drop through Wisconsin overnight.

Late Saturday Evening, storms will be developing over Northwestern Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will continue their southward trek through Wisconsin, approaching the Madison area by 1:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These storms, which will likely possess the capability of powerful wind gusts and heavy downpours, are to arrive first in Southern Wisconsin in the 3:00 to 5:00am window, and in Northern Illinois toward dawn, if current projections hold.

Our Southern Wisconsin communities will be the first to be on the receiving end of the storms in Sunday's predawn hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This storm complex is likely to remain over Northern Illinois for at least a few hours in the morning, and will likely arrive with a brief cooling burst of wind, which could offer some relief from the heat Sunday. If nothing else, the cloud cover associated with the complex of storms, which will linger through mid to late morning, will also keep temperatures from getting too out of control Sunday.

Most of the Stateline can expect thunderstorms early Sunday Morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will be pushing south through the Stateline in the mid to late morning hours Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As clouds depart around or shortly after midday Sunday, temperatures will take off and humidity will resurge. It’s still possible many locations will play host to a triple digit heat index, especially if storms and clouds clear earlier than presently anticipated.

Next week’s to bring a modest temperature and humidity downturn, with seasonable readings in the middle 80s expected through much of the upcoming workweek, along with intermittent chances for thunderstorms each day. Another round of heat may arrive toward next weekend.

