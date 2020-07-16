Governor Pritzker to make two stops in Rockford on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker will be making two appearances in Rockford Thursday, starting at 10 a.m..

In his first stop, Pritzker will be holding a press conference to announce the expansion of the Youth Employment Program. It will be held at Lockwood Park.

At 11:15 a.m., the Governor is expected to be joined by area mayors to discuss the census, as well as sharing updates on the region’s Illinois Department of Human Services. This will be held at the Outdoor Pavilion on Water and Market streets in downtown Rockford.

