As rain moves out Wednesday Evening, attention shifts to dense fog potential overnight

Reduced visibility may have impact on Thursday Morning commute
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain’s on its last legs in the Stateline Wednesday Evening, with most areas picking up a little more than a half an inch during the afternoon hours. Wet weather should be a thing of the past areawide by no later than 9:00 Wednesday Evening, though the rest of the night won’t be without meteorological obstacles. The combination of abundant low-level moisture in the wake of Wednesday’s rainfall and the diminishing wind regime expected to be in progress is to create an environment ripe for the development of fog after Midnight.

The combination of abundant moisture and light winds should allow fog to begin to develop around Midnight.
The combination of abundant moisture and light winds should allow fog to begin to develop around Midnight.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility is likely to drop and a much more expeditious rate between 3:00 and 6:00 Thursday Morning, likely reaching near zero in several locales in the hours surrounding sunrise.

Visibility will be deteriorating rapidly by 3:00 Thursday Morning.
Visibility will be deteriorating rapidly by 3:00 Thursday Morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Fog's expected to be quite thick as we reach 6:00 Thursday Morning
Fog's expected to be quite thick as we reach 6:00 Thursday Morning(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There should be at least some improvement by mid-morning, but there’s certainly a possibility of our morning commute Thursday being impacted by the reduced visibility. It’d be wise to consider adding time to your commute to be safe.

Fog should begin to lift some as we reach 9:00 Thursday Morning.
Fog should begin to lift some as we reach 9:00 Thursday Morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that once the fog lifts, our Thursday’s to turn out to be quite pleasant. In fact, all indications suggest it’s to be the nicest day our area will see over the next week! We’ll keep clouds around through late morning, though mixed sun will emerge in pockets anytime after 10:00am.

Though fog will have likely lifted by 10:00 Thursday, expect a good deal of cloudiness to stick around.
Though fog will have likely lifted by 10:00 Thursday, expect a good deal of cloudiness to stick around.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The afternoon’s to be a different story, with skies likely to be mostly, if not completely sunny areawide.

Earlier clouds will give way to abundant sunshine for Thursday's afternoon hours.
Earlier clouds will give way to abundant sunshine for Thursday's afternoon hours.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to warm to seasonable levels in the mid-80s Thursday Afternoon, but a northerly or northwesterly wind will keep humidity levels very tolerable.

Temperatures are to warm back into the mid-80s Thursday, though humidity should remain on the comfortable side.
Temperatures are to warm back into the mid-80s Thursday, though humidity should remain on the comfortable side.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following Thursday’s comfortable 84° high temperature, our weather takes a turn for the hotter and more steamy. Temperatures reach the lower 90s Friday with heat indices in the middle or even upper 90s, but the weekend will trump those numbers with ease. It’s likely we’ll have several hours of heat indices above 100° both Saturday and Sunday, though there’s at least some hope that brief, scattered thunderstorms may offer some temporary cooling relief.

Following a seasonably warm Thursday, temperatures and humidity levels are both to surge Friday and intense heat's likely through the weekend.
Following a seasonably warm Thursday, temperatures and humidity levels are both to surge Friday and intense heat's likely through the weekend.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

