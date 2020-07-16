As rain moves out Wednesday Evening, attention shifts to dense fog potential overnight
Reduced visibility may have impact on Thursday Morning commute
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain’s on its last legs in the Stateline Wednesday Evening, with most areas picking up a little more than a half an inch during the afternoon hours. Wet weather should be a thing of the past areawide by no later than 9:00 Wednesday Evening, though the rest of the night won’t be without meteorological obstacles. The combination of abundant low-level moisture in the wake of Wednesday’s rainfall and the diminishing wind regime expected to be in progress is to create an environment ripe for the development of fog after Midnight.
Visibility is likely to drop and a much more expeditious rate between 3:00 and 6:00 Thursday Morning, likely reaching near zero in several locales in the hours surrounding sunrise.
There should be at least some improvement by mid-morning, but there’s certainly a possibility of our morning commute Thursday being impacted by the reduced visibility. It’d be wise to consider adding time to your commute to be safe.
The good news is that once the fog lifts, our Thursday’s to turn out to be quite pleasant. In fact, all indications suggest it’s to be the nicest day our area will see over the next week! We’ll keep clouds around through late morning, though mixed sun will emerge in pockets anytime after 10:00am.
The afternoon’s to be a different story, with skies likely to be mostly, if not completely sunny areawide.
Temperatures are to warm to seasonable levels in the mid-80s Thursday Afternoon, but a northerly or northwesterly wind will keep humidity levels very tolerable.
Following Thursday’s comfortable 84° high temperature, our weather takes a turn for the hotter and more steamy. Temperatures reach the lower 90s Friday with heat indices in the middle or even upper 90s, but the weekend will trump those numbers with ease. It’s likely we’ll have several hours of heat indices above 100° both Saturday and Sunday, though there’s at least some hope that brief, scattered thunderstorms may offer some temporary cooling relief.
