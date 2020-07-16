Advertisement

36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The total deaths are still at 99.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 36 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,264. This is up from 3,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths are still at 99.

The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

