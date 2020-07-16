3-year-old boy hit by minivan in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being hit by a minivan in Rockford on Thursday morning.

The child was struck by a minivan driving southbound on the 2600 block of Wendy Lane and injured their leg at 10:30 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken to a Rockford hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.

