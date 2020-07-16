Advertisement

25 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

12 counties reported at least 1 death in new totals.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

- Cook County – 1 male 30′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Cumberland County – 1 female 80′s

- Effingham County – 1 female 80′s

- Kane County – 1 female 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Lake County – 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- McHenry County – 1 female 70′s

- Ogle County – 1 male 60′s

- St. Clair County – 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Union County – 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Whiteside County – 1 male 80′s

- Will County – 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County – 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

