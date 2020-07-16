2 men arrested on attempted murder charges

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were arrested for attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting investigation in Dixon from March 18.

Over the past four months, the Dixon Police Department has been investigating the shooting incident that occurred on the 1300 block of West Fourth Street, where two victims were struck by gunfire. Investigators are actively pursuing a number of leads obtained during the investigation and the shooting appears to be drug related, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The victims were a 28-year-old female and a 32-year-old male. Both were taken to KSB Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators have identified several individuals involved in the shooting incident. Two individuals have been arrested and charged.

Eric L. Thompson, 26 of Chicago, was arrested in Rockford on July 10. Thompson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and then to the Dixon Police Department. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Clarence W. Prather, 32 of Dixon, was arrested in Dixon on Thursday. Prather was noticed of the charges while incarcerated at the Lee County Jail from a previous case, unrelated to the investigation. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

