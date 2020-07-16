Advertisement

2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 658 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with 2 new cases.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. There are a total of 511 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 50 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 126 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 98 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 128 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 101 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 56 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

