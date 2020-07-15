Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Sheriff asking public to identify burglary suspect

Suspect seen on camera in Roscoe.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police are attempting to identify a burglary suspect who has been breaking into cars in the Roscoe area on Wednesday.

If you have any information on these crimes or are able to identify the suspect, contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

Suspect

Winnebago County Sheriff's Police are attempting to identify this burglary suspect who has been breaking into cars in the Roscoe area. If you have any information on these crimes or are able to identify this suspect please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

Posted by Sheriff Winnebago County on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

