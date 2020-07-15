Winnebago Co. Sheriff asking public to identify burglary suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police are attempting to identify a burglary suspect who has been breaking into cars in the Roscoe area on Wednesday.

If you have any information on these crimes or are able to identify the suspect, contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

