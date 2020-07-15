RVC presidential finalists, forum dates announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College announced two finalists in the search for its next president on Wednesday.

The finalists for the position are Ms. Amy A. King and Dr. Howard J. Spearman. On-campus interviews, including public and Zoom forums, will be conducted July 20-21.

Social distancing will be enforced, which will limit the number of participants allowed to attend in-person forums. To attend either in-person or via Zoom you must RSVP here.

Dr. Howard Spearman: July 20, 5 to 6 p.m.

Amy King: July 21, 5 to 6 p.m.

Community forums will be held in the Performing Arts Room on RVC’s main campus at 3301 North Mulford Road. For each forum at 5 p.m., the candidate will answer questions from the audience.

Dr. Howard J. Spearman currently serves as the Vice President, Student Affairs and Chief Student Services Officer for Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin. Madison College is one of sixteen technical colleges under the Wisconsin Technical College system serving 33,000 students. Dr. Spearman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, a Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

Amy A. King most recently served as the central region Group President for DeVry University. In that role, Ms. King had executive oversight of 12 campuses in Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, and Colorado serving 4500 undergraduate and graduate students. Ms. King holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Benedictine University, and is pursuing her Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California.

