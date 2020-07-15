Advertisement

RVC presidential finalists, forum dates announced

The finalists for the position are Ms. Amy A. King and Dr. Howard J. Spearman.
RVC
RVC(RVC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College announced two finalists in the search for its next president on Wednesday.

The finalists for the position are Ms. Amy A. King and Dr. Howard J. Spearman. On-campus interviews, including public and Zoom forums, will be conducted July 20-21.

Social distancing will be enforced, which will limit the number of participants allowed to attend in-person forums. To attend either in-person or via Zoom you must RSVP here.

Dr. Howard Spearman: July 20, 5 to 6 p.m.

Amy King: July 21, 5 to 6 p.m.

Community forums will be held in the Performing Arts Room on RVC’s main campus at 3301 North Mulford Road. For each forum at 5 p.m., the candidate will answer questions from the audience.

Dr. Howard J. Spearman currently serves as the Vice President, Student Affairs and Chief Student Services Officer for Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin. Madison College is one of sixteen technical colleges under the Wisconsin Technical College system serving 33,000 students. Dr. Spearman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, a Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

Amy A. King most recently served as the central region Group President for DeVry University.  In that role, Ms. King had executive oversight of 12 campuses in Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, and Colorado serving 4500 undergraduate and graduate students.  Ms. King holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Benedictine University, and is pursuing her Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 510 recovered cases in the county.

News

Keith Country Day School announces fall reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
School is offering in-person and virtual learning.

News

Gov. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 plan breaks up Ill. regions from 4 to 11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Pritzker: Illinois won’t move to Phase 5 until vaccine is available.

News

8 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.

Latest News

News

Eastern Illinois woman dies after being shot by child in car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Witnesses who saw the crash and ran to help found the Westville woman mortally wounded.

News

Media can’t use boy’s autopsy photos from mom’s sentencing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An autopsy revealed that AJ died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

News

Care home refused free tests, now nearly everyone has virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Canyon Creek was among 45 of 289 assisted living and long-term care facilities that initially declined Montana's call for testing.

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff asking public to identify burglary suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Suspect seen on camera in Roscoe.

News

Pedestrian killed by semi outside Rockford Walmart

Updated: 10 hours ago
One dead after what is being considered a "fatal pedestrian accident."

News

94th birthday drive-by

Updated: 17 hours ago