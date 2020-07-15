Rockford Police currently investigating a fatal pedestrian accident at the Walton Street Walmart
RPD tweeted about the incident at 5:35 am.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are currently investigating what is being called a “fatal pedestrian accident,” at the Walton Street Walmart in Rockford.
Rockford police sent a tweet about the incident at 5:35 a.m.. We will update with any further information as it becomes available.
