Advertisement

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive pandemic reopening plans.
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive pandemic reopening plans.(Source: Gov. Kevin Stitt, Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.

The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself.

Stitt attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there.

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, with nearly 22,000 confirmed positive cases in the state and 428 total deaths.

One of Stitt’s cabinet members, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastern Illinois woman dies after being shot by child in car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Witnesses who saw the crash and ran to help found the Westville woman mortally wounded.

News

Media can’t use boy’s autopsy photos from mom’s sentencing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An autopsy revealed that AJ died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

News

Care home refused free tests, now nearly everyone has virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Canyon Creek was among 45 of 289 assisted living and long-term care facilities that initially declined Montana's call for testing.

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff asking public to identify burglary suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Suspect seen on camera in Roscoe.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian killed by semi outside Rockford Walmart

Updated: 5 hours ago
One dead after what is being considered a "fatal pedestrian accident."

News

94th birthday drive-by

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

R3 virtual town hall

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local team updates Rockford residents about Church and Main Street project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Activate Church and Main Planning Team met virtually Tuesday night to discuss how the project will impact downtown Rockford.

News

Mask vs. no mask

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

R3 program to offer grants to underprivileged communities in Illinois

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The state of Illinois plans to spend a portion of its recreational cannabis tax revenue to lend a helping hand to communities in need.