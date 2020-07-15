Advertisement

Local team updates Rockford residents about Church and Main Street project

The Activate Church and Main Planning Team met virtually Tuesday night to discuss how the project will impact downtown Rockford.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Traffic patterns on two Rockford streets may be shifting around to help improve access to downtown Rockford hoping to increase mobility throughout the city.

“Our objective overall really is to get people to not through downtown Rockford,” said project manager Gina Trimarco.

A team of engineers and traffic professionals are working together to convert Church and Main Streets from one way to two ways. 

“By opening up Church Street to two ways that would allow for better access to and within the downtown including to the retail, entertainment and the employment centers,” said Trimarco.

The plan would shift Church Street to a two way between Cedar and John Streets. It would also move Illinois Route 2 entirely on Church Street.

“Main street would become two ways and would also be put under local jurisdiction,” said Trimarco. “The bike lanes would be put on Main Street, that’s a proposal, parking would remain on Church Street and it would also have streetscape treatments and other pedestrian amenities.”

Despite increasing traffic flow on Church and Main Streets engineers say that doesn’t mean both are going to become busier.

“The traffic volumes on Church Street would actually decrease by about 30 percent depending where you are on the corridor,” said senior civil engineer Nick Mandler.

The team says ultimately there are two goals.

“To slow down traffic and to have people access Rockford,” said Trimarco.

The project is expected to start in 2023 however the team says since the City of Rockford is trying to get a $25 million grant for other downtown improvements it would be pushed back. 

