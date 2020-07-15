Keith Country Day School announces fall reopening plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keith Country Day School in Rockford has announced their plans to reopen in the fall.

The school is offering in-person learning and virtual learning, where students can learn from home, much like they did toward the end of the previous school year.

Keith Country Day recently kicked off a two-week summer school enrichment program for elementary school students across the region.

“We maxed out with the number of students interested — just below 50 — and they are coming from approximately 15 schools from around the region, private and public,” according to Keith Country Day. “Students will receive individualized instruction within each grade-level grouping so everyone learns at their own pace.”

