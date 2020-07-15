Advertisement

Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois has collected $52 million in taxes from legal adult-use marijuana sales.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes. Sales taxes that will be shared with local governments account for $18 million.

Nearly $26 million in excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state’s general fund.

More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.

