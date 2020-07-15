Advertisement

Drive-thru job fair offers Rock County employment opportunities

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many across the Stateline saw their place of employment close during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving them stuck in the unemployment line but one organization is trying to get them back to work.

“I’m actually on unemployment right now, but I would much rather be working, I need insurance and other bills to be paid,” Job seeker Anita Fields said.

Amazon, SSM Health, and the Gazette have one thing in common, they are hiring. Trying to find the right people and do it safely is the challenge, so they’re trying a job fair with a twist.

“We all know that unemployment is going up but there’s still thousands of jobs that are still available from all spectrums in the workforce,” Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board CEO Rhonda Suda said. “What we wanted to do is recognize all of the employers that are currently recruiting but do it in a COVID-19 type of manner.”

Job seekers follow the cones, to a tent where masked and gloved volunteers hand out fliers.

“It’s just drive through, quick and fast not to many people touching hands, it is more of that scoial distancing that people want right now,” Job seeker Debra Coleman said.

With more than 70 bags distributed in the first 15 minutes, organizers agree, there is a need for jobs in the community.

“If we’re able to be a resource and connect to those employment opportunities, that’s what it’s all about and we know they are out there,” Manager of Workforce Development at Blackhawk Technical College Colleen Koerth said.

The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board posted all of the fliers from participating job providers on its website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru job fair

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

News

Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, others hacked in unprecedented Twitter attack

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The scams appear to be part of a widespread hacking operation affecting multiple accounts.

News

Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.

Latest News

News

At least 36 students test positive for virus after camps

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All camp participants have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last possible exposure to the virus.

News

2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 510 recovered cases in the county.

News

RVC presidential finalists, forum dates announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The finalists for the position are Ms. Amy A. King and Dr. Howard J. Spearman.

News

Keith Country Day School announces fall reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
School is offering in-person and virtual learning.

News

Gov. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 plan breaks up Ill. regions from 4 to 11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Pritzker: Illinois won’t move to Phase 5 until vaccine is available.

News

8 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.