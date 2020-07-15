COVID-19 exposures at Sterling Moose Family Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Whiteside County Health Department and Sterling Moose Family Center are working together after a COVID-19 exposure by a contagious patron who was not showing symptoms on Thursday, July 9.

Exposures only occurred on Thursday, July 9, between 11:30 am and 4 p.m., according to the Whiteside County Health Department.

Individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure. The Whiteside County Health Department believes there is minimal risk to the majority of customers. Individuals most at risk are those who are considered “close contacts”, or those who were within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

The Whiteside County Health Department and Sterling Moose Family Center advise All patrons who visited the premises during those times take special care to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19, social distance and mask. Individuals with symptoms or questions should reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.

If you have questions please contact the IDPH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or reach out to us. Additional information is also available on the Illinois’s COVID-19 and CDC COVID-19 websites.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.