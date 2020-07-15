Advertisement

At least 36 students test positive for virus after camps

All camp participants have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last possible exposure to the virus.
COVID-19
COVID-19(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — At least three dozen high school students in northern Illinois have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after some attending summer sports camps showed symptoms of the disease.

Investigations and contact tracing of the infections are tied to the camps held last week at Lake Zurich High School and multiple prior social gatherings, according to Lake County health officials.

Health officials said health screenings were conducted at the start of the camps on July 6 and some students who showed symptoms were turned away. But other students experienced symptoms during the camps and were sent home. Health and school district officials met the next day and decided to close the camps.

All camp participants have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last possible exposure to the virus.

“Our lives are very interconnected and this virus spreads very easily from person to person,” said Dr. Sana Ahmed, a medical epidemiologist at the health department. “Even if you personally aren’t at a high risk of severe illness, you need to consider that every person you interact with may have someone close to them who is vulnerable.”

The state health department contracted with a private company which conducted 355 COVID-19 tests Sunday at the school. Mobile testing also will be conducted this Sunday at the school. The county said test results will be available within four to seven days.

Lake Zurich is about 39 miles (62 kilometers) northwest of Chicago

More than 10,400 Lake County residents have been confirmed to have the virus and more than 400 have died due to complications from it, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru job fair

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

News

Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, others hacked in unprecedented Twitter attack

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The scams appear to be part of a widespread hacking operation affecting multiple accounts.

News

Drive-thru job fair offers Rock County employment opportunities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
More than 30 Rock County companies participated in the fair.

News

Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.

Latest News

News

2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 510 recovered cases in the county.

News

RVC presidential finalists, forum dates announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The finalists for the position are Ms. Amy A. King and Dr. Howard J. Spearman.

News

Keith Country Day School announces fall reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
School is offering in-person and virtual learning.

News

Gov. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 plan breaks up Ill. regions from 4 to 11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Pritzker: Illinois won’t move to Phase 5 until vaccine is available.

News

8 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.