8 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,187 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 8 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

- Cook County – 1 male 40′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County – 1 male 80′s

- Kane County – 1 female 80′s

- Will County – 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 156,693 cases, including 7,226 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,161 specimens for a total of 2,079,601. On Tuesday. there were 28,446 specimens reported. This is an increase of almost 10,000 tests.

As of last night, 1,454 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 324 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

