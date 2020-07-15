16 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 16 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,228. This is up from 3,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Tuesday. The total deaths are still at 99.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

