Advertisement

To wear or not to wear: Diving into the mask debate

Results of mask vs no mask experiments
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To wear or not to wear, that is the question surrounding masks across the country as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Everyone seems to be on the same page when it comes to wanting the coronavirus to go away, yet it seems many are on a completely different chapter when it comes to methods of getting rid of it.

“They’re not something that we’re accustomed to,” says SwedishAmerican Microbiologist lab supervisor Cheryl Rose. “It just takes time so it can be part of your daily habit.”

The state of Illinois mandated masks more than two months ago. It requires face coverings in public places, or when social distancing is not possible. When it went into play, it set off a firestorm.

Many people don’t want to wear them for health reasons, and even political reasons. Others say wearing them is crucial to stop the spread.

“Seeing is believing,” says Rose. So the 23 News I-Team went to see for themselves. Medical lab scientists at SwedishAmerican and the news team used several different types of petri dishes for an experiment. They talked, coughed and sneezed both with a mask on and without one.

“This will show, do wearing masks help, or do they not make a difference,” explains Rose.

After being in an incubator for two days it was time to see the results.

“What you’re seeing on the plates that is growing is going to be your normal respiratory flora,” says lab scientist David Setiawan. “I’m actually pretty amazed that there’s really nothing growing on the plates where you used the mask.”

There is a plethora of normal bacteria growth on the petri dishes without mask use, but the dishes with a mask showed nothing.

“No one can see what’s in the droplets,” says Rose. “You didn’t know that this was going to grow when you sneezed or coughed. Because we can’t see it it’s hard to make it tangible. If you see something like this you go ‘oh, okay.’”

So to wear, or not to wear?

“I wouldn’t make anyone do anything they absolutely don’t want to,” says Rose. “But I hope they don’t get sick or make somebody else sick. It’s a chance that you take, and you just hope it works out. [But] if it protects you and other people it’s worth going that extra step.”

View results below.

This image is the results of sneezing with and without a mask. The dish on the top shows a sneeze without a mask on, the bottom dish is with a mask.
This image is the results of sneezing with and without a mask. The dish on the top shows a sneeze without a mask on, the bottom dish is with a mask.(Courtney Sisk)
Reading the exact same script out loud for one minute resulted in these findings. The dish on the right is without wearing a mask. The one on the left is wearing one.
Reading the exact same script out loud for one minute resulted in these findings. The dish on the right is without wearing a mask. The one on the left is wearing one.(Courtney Sisk)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

R3 program to offer grants to underprivileged communities in Illinois

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The state of Illinois plans to spend a portion of its recreational cannabis tax revenue to lend a helping hand to communities in need.

News

Beloit Famer’s Market requiring face coverings

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Exceptions to the face covering requirement include children under the age of 2.

News

Rockford Cooling Center to open Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A limited number of volunteers can offer hospitality.

News

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

Latest News

News

The City of Rockford releases fire related statistics

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

News

Regional health departments urge community to take action against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The NIR-HDs urge the public to take simple steps to protect each other from COVID-19 and manage their risk.

News

Ill. schools to get more than $100M through federal coronavirus aid act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Illinois officials have already announced about $512 million in federal money for school districts across the state.

News

Rockford Fire Department experiences increase in fire related calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The City of Rockford released fire-related statistics.

News

Chicago officials expand quarantine order travelers to city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths in Ill. since the pandemic began.