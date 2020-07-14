Storms less likely overnight, but chances ramp up Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to another extremely pleasant day Tuesday, with seasonably warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. While temperatures Wednesday are likely to remain in the mid-80s thanks to extensive cloudiness, moisture levels are likely to climb, allowing more a more noticeable uptick in humidity. That should provide an atmosphere supportive of thunderstorms in the latter portion of the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

First things first, though. We’ve got our eyes on a line of strong to severe storms traversing through Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa Tuesday Evening.

Much of Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa have been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tuesday Afternoon and Evening. These storms are heading this way, but are likely to weaken before reaching us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While these storms are on a trajectory that would place them in the Stateline sometime after Midnight, there’s likely to be a considerable weakening and dissipating trend as they encounter more stable air in our area. Still, it’s not to be ruled out that a few could sneak into parts of the Stateline between 2:00 and 4:00am, especially in areas north and west of Rockford.

Storms presently off to our west may try to sneak in well after midnight, favoring areas mainly north and west of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to start out on a much more cloudy note. In fact, the day as a whole isn’t likely to see a ton in the way of sunshine, but that’s not entirely bad news. Showers and storms are likely to redevelop to our west as we reach the noon hour, then overspreading our area from west to east in the afternoon.

Following a dry start to Wednesday, the next batch of showers and storms will begin to develop late in the morning and as we reach the midday hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to grow more numerous as the afternoon goes on, especially favoring southernmost portions of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms should begin to push out of the area as we get closer to the dinner hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The extensive cloud cover should keep our atmosphere a bit more stable, thus limiting the severe weather threat somewhat. The Storm Prediction Center officially categorizes the Stateline as being under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours Wednesday. It’s increasingly apparent that a more organized severe weather threat will be found to the south of our immediate area, especially south of Interstate 80. Still, a few storms will have the capability of producing hail and a brief wind gust, along with torrential downpours.

The entire area's highlighted as being in a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday Afternoon. The best chances for strong to severe storms is south of I-80. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the risk for severe weather is quite low, any storm could produce a brief gust of wind or a few hailstones. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet weather ensues Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. However, that’ll be the last such day from quite some time. A prolonged spell of 90°+ heat commences Friday, with humidity levels also expected to ramp up considerably by the day. By the weekend, temperatures are likely to reach the middle and upper 90s with heat index values climbing into the triple digits.

Major heat and humidity are on the way. From Friday on, expect temperatures in the 90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

