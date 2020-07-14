Advertisement

Storms less likely overnight, but chances ramp up Wednesday

Severe weather, while not likely, remains possible
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to another extremely pleasant day Tuesday, with seasonably warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. While temperatures Wednesday are likely to remain in the mid-80s thanks to extensive cloudiness, moisture levels are likely to climb, allowing more a more noticeable uptick in humidity. That should provide an atmosphere supportive of thunderstorms in the latter portion of the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

First things first, though. We’ve got our eyes on a line of strong to severe storms traversing through Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa Tuesday Evening.

Much of Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa have been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tuesday Afternoon and Evening. These storms are heading this way, but are likely to weaken before reaching us.
Much of Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa have been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tuesday Afternoon and Evening. These storms are heading this way, but are likely to weaken before reaching us.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While these storms are on a trajectory that would place them in the Stateline sometime after Midnight, there’s likely to be a considerable weakening and dissipating trend as they encounter more stable air in our area. Still, it’s not to be ruled out that a few could sneak into parts of the Stateline between 2:00 and 4:00am, especially in areas north and west of Rockford.

Storms presently off to our west may try to sneak in well after midnight, favoring areas mainly north and west of Rockford.
Storms presently off to our west may try to sneak in well after midnight, favoring areas mainly north and west of Rockford.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to start out on a much more cloudy note. In fact, the day as a whole isn’t likely to see a ton in the way of sunshine, but that’s not entirely bad news. Showers and storms are likely to redevelop to our west as we reach the noon hour, then overspreading our area from west to east in the afternoon.

Following a dry start to Wednesday, the next batch of showers and storms will begin to develop late in the morning and as we reach the midday hour.
Following a dry start to Wednesday, the next batch of showers and storms will begin to develop late in the morning and as we reach the midday hour.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Showers and storms are to grow more numerous as the afternoon goes on, especially favoring southernmost portions of the Stateline.
Showers and storms are to grow more numerous as the afternoon goes on, especially favoring southernmost portions of the Stateline.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Showers and storms should begin to push out of the area as we get closer to the dinner hour.
Showers and storms should begin to push out of the area as we get closer to the dinner hour.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The extensive cloud cover should keep our atmosphere a bit more stable, thus limiting the severe weather threat somewhat. The Storm Prediction Center officially categorizes the Stateline as being under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours Wednesday. It’s increasingly apparent that a more organized severe weather threat will be found to the south of our immediate area, especially south of Interstate 80. Still, a few storms will have the capability of producing hail and a brief wind gust, along with torrential downpours.

The entire area's highlighted as being in a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday Afternoon. The best chances for strong to severe storms is south of I-80.
The entire area's highlighted as being in a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday Afternoon. The best chances for strong to severe storms is south of I-80.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
While the risk for severe weather is quite low, any storm could produce a brief gust of wind or a few hailstones.
While the risk for severe weather is quite low, any storm could produce a brief gust of wind or a few hailstones.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet weather ensues Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. However, that’ll be the last such day from quite some time. A prolonged spell of 90°+ heat commences Friday, with humidity levels also expected to ramp up considerably by the day. By the weekend, temperatures are likely to reach the middle and upper 90s with heat index values climbing into the triple digits.

Major heat and humidity are on the way. From Friday on, expect temperatures in the 90s.
Major heat and humidity are on the way. From Friday on, expect temperatures in the 90s.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High humidity levels on the way with midweek rain, storm chances

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Temperatures on Tuesday, thanks to a stronger southerly wind will be a bit warmer than the preceding two days as high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Luckily low levels of humidity will keep things somewhat comfortable for the day but that won’t last as rain is on the way.

Forecast

Clusters of thunderstorms likely as warming resumes

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Temperatures are to warm into the middle and upper 80s over the next two days, but showers and locally strong storms may temper the heat at times.

Forecast

Another winner today with midweek rain before heat, humidity return

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days. If you enjoyed those conditions then you definitely will enjoy the forecast today. Expect high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity. High pressure in place will keep our weather quiet for the next 36 hours or so.

Forecast

Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 7/13/2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/12/2020

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT

Forecast

One more nice day before heat, humidity and storms return

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Stateline managed to end the weekend on a nice note Sunday with mostly sunny skies and more importantly low humidity levels! Sunday also marked the first time in 16 days where the official high temperature for Rockford was below normal. Don’t expect more of this in the future as heat, humidity and storm chances return to the forecast.

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/11/2020

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT

Forecast

A brief break from the humidity starts Sunday, eyeing heats return

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A few spots saw some storms on Saturday which cooled down our temperatures even further. This is a welcome sight because the rest of the weekend and Monday will be filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity comes with Saturday rain chances

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Forest City is coming off a hot streak! We mean that literally as our temperatures were greater than 90° for an entire week. From Friday, July 3 through Thursday, July 9 the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport was hot. The hottest temperatures were Tuesday and Wednesday each having a high of 94°. Now air conditioners throughout the region can get a nice break as a relief from heat and humidity is here, temporarily.

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/10/2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT