Storms less likely overnight, but chances ramp up Wednesday
Severe weather, while not likely, remains possible
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to another extremely pleasant day Tuesday, with seasonably warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. While temperatures Wednesday are likely to remain in the mid-80s thanks to extensive cloudiness, moisture levels are likely to climb, allowing more a more noticeable uptick in humidity. That should provide an atmosphere supportive of thunderstorms in the latter portion of the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
First things first, though. We’ve got our eyes on a line of strong to severe storms traversing through Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa Tuesday Evening.
While these storms are on a trajectory that would place them in the Stateline sometime after Midnight, there’s likely to be a considerable weakening and dissipating trend as they encounter more stable air in our area. Still, it’s not to be ruled out that a few could sneak into parts of the Stateline between 2:00 and 4:00am, especially in areas north and west of Rockford.
Wednesday’s to start out on a much more cloudy note. In fact, the day as a whole isn’t likely to see a ton in the way of sunshine, but that’s not entirely bad news. Showers and storms are likely to redevelop to our west as we reach the noon hour, then overspreading our area from west to east in the afternoon.
The extensive cloud cover should keep our atmosphere a bit more stable, thus limiting the severe weather threat somewhat. The Storm Prediction Center officially categorizes the Stateline as being under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours Wednesday. It’s increasingly apparent that a more organized severe weather threat will be found to the south of our immediate area, especially south of Interstate 80. Still, a few storms will have the capability of producing hail and a brief wind gust, along with torrential downpours.
Quiet weather ensues Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. However, that’ll be the last such day from quite some time. A prolonged spell of 90°+ heat commences Friday, with humidity levels also expected to ramp up considerably by the day. By the weekend, temperatures are likely to reach the middle and upper 90s with heat index values climbing into the triple digits.
