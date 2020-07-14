Advertisement

South Beloit: Black women in business pop-up shop

“We want to put a spotlight on all of the businesses that may be hurting during the Covid,” said Lynn.
By Hope Salman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“Navigate through this quarantine to make sure nobody feels left out,” said Vickie Lynn, ‘Black Women in Business Expo Beloit’ organizer.

The organization’s last event was just before the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down, and even as the restrictions eased, participants needed more places to connect and sell their products. She launched a monthly pop-up shop.

“We want to put a spotlight on all of the businesses that may be hurting during the Covid,” said Lynn.

Ribs, Reubens and More restaurant in Beloit is closed Monday through Wednesday. It offers space for the women to use as a pop-up shop.

“I found Ms. Crystal, she was selling makeup products in her driveway, and I was like girl come over here,” said Lynn.

Martha Enis owns RonMar Tasty Popcorn and says the pop-up helps her connect with the community.

“We took our business back to where we started it, which is our home,” said Enis.

“People were like I’m not going to make it, I’m going to shut down. I was like ok, well we have to do a little something to keep moral up,” said Lynn.

