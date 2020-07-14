Advertisement

Rosecrance receives grant from Club Blue

Nonprofit responds to more than 2,000 calls each year.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nonprofit Rosecrance received a grant from Club Blue’s COVID-19 Relief Fund on Monday.

The grant will help the Mobile Crisis Response team provide care within 90 minutes of notification to children in mental health crises. The team responds to more than 2,000 calls each year in Winnebago and Boone counties, and also serves seven other counties in northern and central Illinois, according to Rosecrance.

The exact amount of money from the grant was not stated in the annonucement issued Monday.

“We are grateful for our continued relationship and the generosity of Club Blue and its supporters who value the wellbeing of youth in our community,” Anne Boccignone, Vice President of Communications and Development said. “The grants allow us to sustain our care to children in crisis at a very important time.”

