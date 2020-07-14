Advertisement

Rockford Fire Department experiences increase in fire related calls

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lights are on and Sirens blare when Rockford Fire Department responds to calls, and according to newly released stats from the City of Rockford those calls are up 22% from last year.

FIRE DEPARTMENT STATS: Fire calls climbed for the first six months of 2020, while EMS and Search & Rescue calls remain about the same as 2019.

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

“Our influx was open burning and outside fires, that was our dramatic increase,” Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten said. “Open burning went up, 136 calls year to date so far and it was right around 70 in 2019.”

Bergsten says the department is on the same pace as last year when it comes to structure fire calls, but the increase in overall fire calls puts a strain on his staff.

“6 to 8 weeks ago we were averaging about 70, 72 calls a day, we’re up on the high 80′s, close to 90′s on some days so they are definitely feeling the increased call volume,” Bergsten said. “Then you couple that with the heat and high humidity and all the turnout gear that does take a toll.”

In the dispatch center, the staff was cut back by one call taker, so people could social distance effectively. 911 Division Administrator Todd Stockburger says this decision impacts the speed in which the department answers calls.

“The whole idea is if we can save as much time as possible with any single caller than that is what we want to do,” Stockburger said. “That is the goal at the end of the day, to get the equipment there and get the first responders there a little quicker.”

For more information on fire prevention, visit the City of Rockford’s website here where they outline ordinances, as well as provide safety tips.

