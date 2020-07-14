Rockford Cooling Center to open Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Cooling Center at SecondFirst Church will open Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The cooling center will be open from July 15 through September 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, locations traditionally used for cooling centers during the summer are either not open or have greatly reduced the number of people they are able to serve due to social distancing requirements.

Several agencies are coming together with funding from the United Way to open the Rockford Cooling Center at the SecondFirst Church gymnasium. The program is fully staffed, and all procedures have been approved by the Winnebago Country Health Department, according to SecondFirst Church.

A limited number of volunteers can offer hospitality. To sign up, visit secondfirst.org where this link will be posted soon. Donations of bottled water from the Salvation Army and the WCHD.

