Regional health departments urge community to take action against COVID-19

The NIR-HDs urge the public to take simple steps to protect each other from COVID-19 and manage their risk.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The health departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still spreading in communities.

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region Public Information Officers serves Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties.

What The Public Can Do:

Protect Your Community: Take the following action to prevent the spread and protect others.

- WEAR A FACE MASK: Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth to help prevent the spread of the virus to others, especially those with underlying health conditions

- WATCH YOUR DISTANCE: Keep at least 6 feet apart from others

- WASH YOUR HANDS: Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds frequently to prevent spread.

Manage Your Risk: Reduce the risk of becoming COVID-19 positive.

- LIMIT YOUR TIME: When possible, limit your time with others not in your household to less than 15 minutes. The more time you spend around others, the greater your risk of exposure.

- GO OUTSIDE: When getting together, outdoors is safer than inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19

- LEAVE WHEN NEEDED: Leave if guidelines are not being followed, there are others around not masking or social distancing, or there are too many people around.

“The NIR-HDs are working hard to help protect the community from COVID-19 and provide resources to those who have been infected by or exposed to the virus. We need your help. If you receive a call or text message from your local health department, answer or return the call. If you are positive for COVID-19, your local health department will provide information to support isolation at home and will ask for information on your recent activities and contacts,” according to the NIR-HD’s.

For more information visit here. For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

