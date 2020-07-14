Advertisement

Man displaced, hospitalized after morning fire on 12th Avenue in Rockford

Injuries are not considered life threatening.
Early morning fire displaces and hospitalizes one man.
Early morning fire displaces and hospitalizes one man.(Rockford Fire | Rockford Fire)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A residential fire at 1724 12th Avenue in Rockford has left one man displaced and hospitalized.

Rockford Fire crews arrived on the scene around 3:15 am and found one man outside of a building showing smoke from the second story window. They located the fire in the upstairs bedroom. The bedroom had both fire and smoke damage, however the ground floor, as well as all other units in the structure, suffered no damage.

The man was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and is considered in stable condition.

Damages are estimated at $20,000

