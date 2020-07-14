Man displaced, hospitalized after morning fire on 12th Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A residential fire at 1724 12th Avenue in Rockford has left one man displaced and hospitalized.

Rockford Fire crews arrived on the scene around 3:15 am and found one man outside of a building showing smoke from the second story window. They located the fire in the upstairs bedroom. The bedroom had both fire and smoke damage, however the ground floor, as well as all other units in the structure, suffered no damage.

The man was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and is considered in stable condition.

Damages are estimated at $20,000

