Advertisement

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

While paddling along the river, an alligator attacked Peter Joyce’s kayak, tipping it over. After righting his kayak the alligator is not seen again and Joyce paddles away.

The entire event was caught on camera by Joyce who said he was not injured during the incident and his kayak did not sustain any damage.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

First federal execution in 17 years; another set Wednesday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

National Politics

Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

News

Boil order lifted in Rockford

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No longer need to boil water before use.

National

Calls grow for Trump administration to aid in PPE production amid shortage

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Across the country, nurses, doctors, some state health officials contacted by CNN say the lack of personal protective equipment is their most dangerous challenge and N95 masks the toughest to find.

Latest News

National Politics

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

National

Kayaker has run-in with alligator in N.C. river

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A kayaker was knocked over by an alligator in a North Carolina river.

National

Bumpy skies: Delta loses $5.7B in Q2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s losses were worse than anticipated.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

Maxwell pleads not guilty in Epstein-related sex abuse case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”