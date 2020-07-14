Ill. schools to get more than $100M through federal coronavirus aid act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced about $109 million for schools to address equity issues, the latest federal education funding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is coming from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, awarded to each state through the federal coronavirus aid act. It’s being used for early childhood, K-12 and higher education issues including safety and bridging inequities in technology.

Illinois officials have already announced about $512 million in federal money for school districts across the state.

