Advertisement

Ill. schools to get more than $100M through federal coronavirus aid act

Illinois officials have already announced about $512 million in federal money for school districts across the state.
Parents and students are deciding between on-campus and online learning this year.
Parents and students are deciding between on-campus and online learning this year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced about $109 million for schools to address equity issues, the latest federal education funding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is coming from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, awarded to each state through the federal coronavirus aid act. It’s being used for early childhood, K-12 and higher education issues including safety and bridging inequities in technology.

Illinois officials have already announced about $512 million in federal money for school districts across the state.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The City of Rockford releases fire related statistics

Updated: moments ago

News

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

News

Regional health departments urge community to take action against COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The NIR-HDs urge the public to take simple steps to protect each other from COVID-19 and manage their risk.

News

Rockford Fire Department experiences increase in fire related calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The City of Rockford released fire-related statistics.

Latest News

News

Chicago officials expand quarantine order travelers to city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths in Ill. since the pandemic began.

News

3 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21.

News

25 additional deaths, 707 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7–July 13 is 3 percent.

News

COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The exposures occurred Wednesday, July 8 after 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 9 after 6 p.m.

News

Boil order lifted in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No longer need to boil water before use.

News

ATF offers $10K reward for double homicide, arson suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
U.S. Marshals are working closely with case investigators to help apprehend Anderson.