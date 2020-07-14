Advertisement

High humidity levels on the way with midweek rain, storm chances

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures on Tuesday, thanks to a stronger southerly wind will be a bit warmer than the preceding two days as high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Luckily low levels of humidity will keep things somewhat comfortable for the day but that won’t last as rain is on the way.

Beginning Tuesday night with an approaching cold front, some showers and storms will pop up around the region. These will be very scattered coming from the northwest. Most of these storms will come after sunset and look to be non-severe storms. Most of the rain will hold off west on Tuesday but a good chunk of the region will get some rain Tuesday night.

Showers will move in late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Showers will move in late Tuesday and into Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The severe risk will remain west of the Stateline Tuesday but a few storms will occur at night.
The severe risk will remain west of the Stateline Tuesday but a few storms will occur at night.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Following that, we’ll get a break overnight and very early Wednesday but remain mostly cloudy. The clouds will keep our temperatures a bit cooler in the lower-to-mid 80s Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center also has the Stateline in a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. Any showers and storms will be scattered and could be a bit active. Biggest threats as of how would be very small hail and some gusty winds. Our in-house Timecast model we think is underplaying the storm coverage for Wednesday. We think the potential is there for them to become more scattered, especially in the afternoon Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday with a small severe risk.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday with a small severe risk.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
We will see a decent break from the rain overnight and very early Wednesday.
We will see a decent break from the rain overnight and very early Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few scattered storms that could turn severe are possible Wednesday.
A few scattered storms that could turn severe are possible Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few scattered storms that could turn severe are possible Wednesday.
A few scattered storms that could turn severe are possible Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Following that, the heat and humidity will build! Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s before 90s return to the region at the end of the week. Dew points will also gradually go up into the 70s at borderline oppressive levels. Because of the temperatures and high dew points, the weekend looks to be a scorcher with heat index values potentially hitting 100° or higher in spots. These would be the hottest temperatures of 2020 so far.

Humidity levels will begin to rise on Wednesday, peaking this weekend
Humidity levels will begin to rise on Wednesday, peaking this weekend(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Heat Index values will approach 100° as the weekend comes around.
Heat Index values will approach 100° as the weekend comes around.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clusters of thunderstorms likely as warming resumes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
Temperatures are to warm into the middle and upper 80s over the next two days, but showers and locally strong storms may temper the heat at times.

Forecast

Another winner today with midweek rain before heat, humidity return

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days. If you enjoyed those conditions then you definitely will enjoy the forecast today. Expect high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity. High pressure in place will keep our weather quiet for the next 36 hours or so.

Forecast

Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 7/13/2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/12/2020

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

One more nice day before heat, humidity and storms return

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Stateline managed to end the weekend on a nice note Sunday with mostly sunny skies and more importantly low humidity levels! Sunday also marked the first time in 16 days where the official high temperature for Rockford was below normal. Don’t expect more of this in the future as heat, humidity and storm chances return to the forecast.

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/11/2020

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT

Forecast

A brief break from the humidity starts Sunday, eyeing heats return

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A few spots saw some storms on Saturday which cooled down our temperatures even further. This is a welcome sight because the rest of the weekend and Monday will be filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity comes with Saturday rain chances

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Forest City is coming off a hot streak! We mean that literally as our temperatures were greater than 90° for an entire week. From Friday, July 3 through Thursday, July 9 the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport was hot. The hottest temperatures were Tuesday and Wednesday each having a high of 94°. Now air conditioners throughout the region can get a nice break as a relief from heat and humidity is here, temporarily.

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/10/2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler With Less Humidity This Weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast