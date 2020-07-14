High humidity levels on the way with midweek rain, storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures on Tuesday, thanks to a stronger southerly wind will be a bit warmer than the preceding two days as high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Luckily low levels of humidity will keep things somewhat comfortable for the day but that won’t last as rain is on the way.

Beginning Tuesday night with an approaching cold front, some showers and storms will pop up around the region. These will be very scattered coming from the northwest. Most of these storms will come after sunset and look to be non-severe storms. Most of the rain will hold off west on Tuesday but a good chunk of the region will get some rain Tuesday night.

Showers will move in late Tuesday and into Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The severe risk will remain west of the Stateline Tuesday but a few storms will occur at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Following that, we’ll get a break overnight and very early Wednesday but remain mostly cloudy. The clouds will keep our temperatures a bit cooler in the lower-to-mid 80s Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center also has the Stateline in a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. Any showers and storms will be scattered and could be a bit active. Biggest threats as of how would be very small hail and some gusty winds. Our in-house Timecast model we think is underplaying the storm coverage for Wednesday. We think the potential is there for them to become more scattered, especially in the afternoon Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday with a small severe risk. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will see a decent break from the rain overnight and very early Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few scattered storms that could turn severe are possible Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Following that, the heat and humidity will build! Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s before 90s return to the region at the end of the week. Dew points will also gradually go up into the 70s at borderline oppressive levels. Because of the temperatures and high dew points, the weekend looks to be a scorcher with heat index values potentially hitting 100° or higher in spots. These would be the hottest temperatures of 2020 so far.

Humidity levels will begin to rise on Wednesday, peaking this weekend (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat Index values will approach 100° as the weekend comes around. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

