Delia, Lankinen to get shot in net with Blackhawks

15 IceHogs players on Chicago summer camp roster
Collin Delia
Collin Delia(WIFR)
By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Corey Crawford’s surprise absence from the start of Blackhawks summer camp could mean an IceHogs netminder can step into the spotlight and into the blue crease, but there are plenty of players vying for that role.

Chicago hosted practices for the first time since the start of the pandemic Monday morning at Fifth Third Arena.

Head coach Jeremy Colliton says Crawford is “unfit to participate,” leaving the door open for Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen.

Colliton says that the Rockford duo along with Malcolm Subban will all get a chance to impress the Blackhawks coaching staff and he believes they will get what they need from at least one of them.

“It’s an opportunity for those other guys to compete,” said Colliton. “We’ll probably rotate those three guys, Subban, Delia and Lankinen and we’ll rotate them through the first group. It’s a great opportunity for them and for us to evaluate them. We expect a lot of competition, and we have confidence in all three of those guys that they’re going to make it hard on us and play at a high level.”

