COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - – The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls are working together after COVID-19 exposures by contagious individuals who were not showing symptoms on July 8 and 9.

The Whiskey Barrel released a statement earlier today on Facebook. The exposures occurred Wednesday, July 8 after 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 9 after 6 p.m.

“While we believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers, others may have had more direct and prolonged contact and be at higher risk for developing or spreading COVID-19,” according to the Whiteside County Health Department.

The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel advise all patrons who visited the premises during those times to take special care to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 and reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can develop 2-14 days after exposure and may include any of:

● Fever or Chills

● Headache

● Loss of Taste and Smell

● Cough

● Fatigue

● Congestion or Runny Nose

● Shortness of Breath

● Sore Throat

● Muscle or Body Aches

● Nausea or Vomiting

● Diarrhea

Individuals who experience any of these symptoms, that cannot be explained by previously diagnosed conditions, should immediately self-isolate at home and call the Health Department at 815-626-2230 for further instructions. If you are experiencing any emergency warning signs (such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to rouse) immediately contact your local emergency department or 911, tell them your symptoms and let them know you may have been exposed to COVID-19 so they can work to protect you and themselves.

