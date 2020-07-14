Advertisement

COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

The exposures occurred Wednesday, July 8 after 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 9 after 6 p.m.
Oskaloosa Community School district says it is awaiting test results
Oskaloosa Community School district says it is awaiting test results((Source: MGN image))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - – The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls are working together after COVID-19 exposures by contagious individuals who were not showing symptoms on July 8 and 9.

The Whiskey Barrel released a statement earlier today on Facebook. The exposures occurred Wednesday, July 8 after 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 9 after 6 p.m.

“While we believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers, others may have had more direct and prolonged contact and be at higher risk for developing or spreading COVID-19,” according to the Whiteside County Health Department.

The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel advise all patrons who visited the premises during those times to take special care to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 and reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can develop 2-14 days after exposure and may include any of:

● Fever or Chills

● Headache

● Loss of Taste and Smell

● Cough

● Fatigue

● Congestion or Runny Nose

● Shortness of Breath

● Sore Throat

● Muscle or Body Aches

● Nausea or Vomiting

● Diarrhea

Individuals who experience any of these symptoms, that cannot be explained by previously diagnosed conditions, should immediately self-isolate at home and call the Health Department at 815-626-2230 for further instructions. If you are experiencing any emergency warning signs (such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to rouse) immediately contact your local emergency department or 911, tell them your symptoms and let them know you may have been exposed to COVID-19 so they can work to protect you and themselves.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chicago officials expand quarantine order travelers to city

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths in Ill. since the pandemic began.

News

3 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21.

News

25 additional deaths, 707 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7–July 13 is 3 percent.

News

Boil order lifted in Rockford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No longer need to boil water before use.

Latest News

News

ATF offers $10K reward for double homicide, arson suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
U.S. Marshals are working closely with case investigators to help apprehend Anderson.

News

Gov. Pritzker sued by Ill. bowling alleys for COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
ISBPA claims successive orders issued by Gov. Pritzker caused 'tremendous emotional and economic hardship.'

News

Chicago man sentenced for 2019 drug charge in Boone Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
40-year-old Damien Hodges of Chicago sentenced to 14 years in prison.

News

Rosecrance receives grant from Club Blue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Nonprofit responds to more than 2,000 calls each year.

News

Fired VA employee pleads guilty to multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.

News

UPDATE: Police release graphic video of shooting of man involved in mask stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police said his name is Sean Ruis.