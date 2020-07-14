Clusters of thunderstorms likely as warming resumes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners, thrust into heavy duty for the first week and a half of July, have gotten a needed reprieve the past few days, as temperatures and humidity levels have both dropped nicely. Monday’s 83° high temperature ties Sunday as the coolest of the month, but will almost certainly be the coolest we see for the next week or two. Warming is to return Tuesday, though humidity isn’t likely to be much of an issue, at least at first.

Temperatures Tuesday are to return to the upper 80s to near 90° as warm southerly winds blow with increased gusto amid the day’s nearly unlimited sunshine. The day’s first clouds of any import won’t come until late Tuesday Afternoon, more likely holding off until the early evening hours. That’s when thunderstorms are likely to be showing up on the radar approaching from the northwest. Current projections suggest these storms are to arrive sometime around sunset.

Showers and storms will likely be approaching the area from the northwest as the sun goes down Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will continue for much of the evening, covering as much as 60% of the Stateline’s landscape during that time. While storms may continue until or shortly after the midnight hour, they’re likely to become more focused west of the Mississippi River.

Storms look more likely to be found to our west as we inch closer to midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s possible a few of the storms Tuesday Evening could be on the strong to locally severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Stateline at risk for potentially severe thunderstorms. While most of us are in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms, the far westernmost portion of the region are at heightened alert, having been placed under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds will be, by far the main severe weather threats, though a brief tornado isn’t entirely out of the question in our far western communities.

The extreme westernmost portions of our area are under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms Tuesday Evening, while the rest of us are in a Level 1, Marginal Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to start on a quiet note, though our next chances for showers and storms will likely threaten as we approach the noon hour.

Following a dry start to Wednesday, the next batch of showers and storms will begin to develop late in the morning and as we reach the midday hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This second cluster of storms will likely be more widespread, covering 70% of the area at some points in time Wednesday Afternoon, raising the specter for some rather generous rainfall amounts.

Chances for storms will ramp up considerably as the afternoon goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this point, it appears as though these storms may be on the active side as well. The Storm Prediction Center brushes nearly the entire Stateline with a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms Wednesday. Should the storms hold off until a bit later in the day, it’s conceivable that this risk could need to be upgraded. All modes of severe weather would be potentially in play.

The area is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet weather is on tap Wednesday Night and Thursday, before intense heat and humidity become our big meteorological story Friday and into the weekend. Right now, the hottest temperatures of 2020 are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs projected to reach 97° each day.

